Ginseng Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginseng in global, including the following market information:

Global Ginseng Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ginseng Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ginseng companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ginseng market was valued at 7045.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Korean Ginseng Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ginseng include KGEC, Korea Ginseng Corp, HiYoU, The Boots Company, Starwest Botanicals, RFI Ingredients, Elemis, Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial and Great Mountain Ginseng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ginseng manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ginseng Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginseng Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Korean Ginseng

American Ginseng

Brazilian Ginseng

Siberian Ginseng

Indian Ginseng

China Ginseng

Global Ginseng Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginseng Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Skin Care

Food Additives

Others

Global Ginseng Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginseng Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ginseng revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ginseng revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ginseng sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ginseng sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KGEC

Korea Ginseng Corp

HiYoU

The Boots Company

Starwest Botanicals

RFI Ingredients

Elemis

Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial

Great Mountain Ginseng

Hain Celestial

BAYLIS & HARDING

Amway

Ethical Naturals

Glanbia

Kefiplant

Naka Focus

