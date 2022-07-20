Ginseng Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginseng in global, including the following market information:
Global Ginseng Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ginseng Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ginseng companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ginseng market was valued at 7045.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Korean Ginseng Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ginseng include KGEC, Korea Ginseng Corp, HiYoU, The Boots Company, Starwest Botanicals, RFI Ingredients, Elemis, Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial and Great Mountain Ginseng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ginseng manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ginseng Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginseng Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Korean Ginseng
American Ginseng
Brazilian Ginseng
Siberian Ginseng
Indian Ginseng
China Ginseng
Global Ginseng Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginseng Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharma & Healthcare
Cosmetic & Skin Care
Food Additives
Others
Global Ginseng Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginseng Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ginseng revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ginseng revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ginseng sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Ginseng sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KGEC
Korea Ginseng Corp
HiYoU
The Boots Company
Starwest Botanicals
RFI Ingredients
Elemis
Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial
Great Mountain Ginseng
Hain Celestial
BAYLIS & HARDING
Amway
Ethical Naturals
Glanbia
Kefiplant
Naka Focus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ginseng Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ginseng Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ginseng Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ginseng Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ginseng Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ginseng Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ginseng Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ginseng Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ginseng Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ginseng Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ginseng Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginseng Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginseng Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginseng Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginseng Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginseng Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ginseng Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Korean Ginseng
4.1.3 American Ginseng
4.1.4 Brazilian Ginseng
4.1.5 Siberian Ginseng
4.1.6 Indian Ginseng
