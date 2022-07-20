Alcoholic Drinks Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcoholic Drinks in global, including the following market information:

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alcoholic Drinks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alcoholic Drinks market was valued at 1274480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1543670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alcoholic Drinks include Anheuser Busch InBev, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo and Heineken, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alcoholic Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wine

Beer

Cider

Other

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alcoholic Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anheuser Busch InBev

Accolade Wines

Bacardi

Beam-Suntory

Carlsberg Group

Constellation Brands

China Resource Enterprise

Diageo

Heineken

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Pernod Ricard

SAB Miller

The Wine Group

Torres

Treasury Wine Estates

Vino Concha y Toro

ABD

Aceo

Aha Yeto

Arcus

Asahi Breweries

Belvedere Vodka

Ben Nevis Distillery

Boston Beer

Camino Real Distillery

Cape North

Christiania Spirits

Cia Tequileria Los Valores

G. G. Yuengling & Son

Distell Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alcoholic Drinks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alcoholic Drinks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcoholic Drinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcoholic Drinks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcoholic Drinks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcoholic Drinks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcoholic Drinks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

