Alcoholic Drinks Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcoholic Drinks in global, including the following market information:
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alcoholic Drinks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alcoholic Drinks market was valued at 1274480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1543670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alcoholic Drinks include Anheuser Busch InBev, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo and Heineken, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alcoholic Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wine
Beer
Cider
Other
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alcoholic Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alcoholic Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alcoholic Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alcoholic Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Anheuser Busch InBev
Accolade Wines
Bacardi
Beam-Suntory
Carlsberg Group
Constellation Brands
China Resource Enterprise
Diageo
Heineken
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Pernod Ricard
SAB Miller
The Wine Group
Torres
Treasury Wine Estates
Vino Concha y Toro
ABD
Aceo
Aha Yeto
Arcus
Asahi Breweries
Belvedere Vodka
Ben Nevis Distillery
Boston Beer
Camino Real Distillery
Cape North
Christiania Spirits
Cia Tequileria Los Valores
G. G. Yuengling & Son
Distell Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alcoholic Drinks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alcoholic Drinks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alcoholic Drinks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcoholic Drinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcoholic Drinks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcoholic Drinks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcoholic Drinks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcoholic Drinks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
