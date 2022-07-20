Precision Cancer Tests Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Precision cancer tests encompass imaging and in vitro diagnostic products and procedures that directly detect malignancies in patient samples or in the patients themselves.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Cancer Tests in Global, including the following market information:

Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precision Cancer Tests market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precision Cancer Tests include Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad, Cynvenio Biosystems, Foundation Medicine, Genomic Health, Illumina, Myriad Genetics and NanoString Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precision Cancer Tests companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precision Cancer Tests Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Imaging

In Vitro Diagnostic

Others

Global Precision Cancer Tests Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancer Research Centers

Cancer Hospital

Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Precision Cancer Tests Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precision Cancer Tests revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precision Cancer Tests revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

BD

Bio-Rad

Cynvenio Biosystems

Foundation Medicine

Genomic Health

Illumina

Myriad Genetics

NanoString Technologies

QIAGEN

Randox Laboratories

Roche

Philips

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precision Cancer Tests Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precision Cancer Tests Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precision Cancer Tests Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precision Cancer Tests Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precision Cancer Tests Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Cancer Tests Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Precision Cancer Tests Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Cancer Tests Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precision Cancer Tests Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Cancer Tests Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



