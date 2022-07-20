Precision Cancer Tests Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Precision cancer tests encompass imaging and in vitro diagnostic products and procedures that directly detect malignancies in patient samples or in the patients themselves.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Cancer Tests in Global, including the following market information:
Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Precision Cancer Tests market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Precision Cancer Tests include Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad, Cynvenio Biosystems, Foundation Medicine, Genomic Health, Illumina, Myriad Genetics and NanoString Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Precision Cancer Tests companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Precision Cancer Tests Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Imaging
In Vitro Diagnostic
Others
Global Precision Cancer Tests Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cancer Research Centers
Cancer Hospital
Surgical Centers
Clinics
Others
Global Precision Cancer Tests Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Precision Cancer Tests revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Precision Cancer Tests revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
BD
Bio-Rad
Cynvenio Biosystems
Foundation Medicine
Genomic Health
Illumina
Myriad Genetics
NanoString Technologies
QIAGEN
Randox Laboratories
Roche
Philips
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precision Cancer Tests Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Precision Cancer Tests Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Precision Cancer Tests Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Precision Cancer Tests Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Precision Cancer Tests Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Precision Cancer Tests Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Cancer Tests Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Precision Cancer Tests Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Cancer Tests Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precision Cancer Tests Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Cancer Tests Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
