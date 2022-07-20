Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyols and Polyurethane market was valued at 1646.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polymer products, polyols and polyurethane, find widespread applications across the world. Polyether polyols and polyester polyols are some of the commercially available polyol products. Coatings, flexible foam, adhesives and sealants, rigid foam, elastomers, etc. are some of the commercially available polyurethane products.Globally, the market for polyols and polyurethane has been receiving a major boost from the flourishing automotive, furniture and interiors, and construction industries globally. Soaring demand for furniture and interiors, particularly in Asia Pacific where the construction industry has literally exploded on account of the improving economy in most nations, has provided a solid fillip to the global market for polyols and polyurethane.

By Market Verdors:

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Lanxess

COIM

DowDuPont

IRPC Public Company Limited

Huntsman Corporation

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Recticel S.A.

PCC S.E.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

By Types:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

By Applications:

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyols and Polyurethane Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyether Polyols

1.4.3 Polyester Polyols

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Flexible Foams

1.5.3 Rigid Foams

1.5.4 Coatings

1.5.5 Adhesives and Sealants

1.5.6 Elastomers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market

1.8.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyols and Polyur

