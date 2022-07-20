Plasma Protein Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plasma is used as a raw material to produce a category of drugs called plasma protein products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasma Protein Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Plasma Protein Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plasma Protein Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plasma Protein Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plasma Protein Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Albumin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plasma Protein Products include CSL Plasma, Grifols, Biotest, Kedrion, Kamada, Octapharma, China Biologic Products Holdings and Hualan Biological Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plasma Protein Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plasma Protein Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plasma Protein Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Albumin
Immunoglobulin
Coagulation Factor
Others
Global Plasma Protein Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plasma Protein Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hemophilia
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder
Hereditary Angioedema
Others
Global Plasma Protein Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plasma Protein Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plasma Protein Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plasma Protein Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plasma Protein Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plasma Protein Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CSL Plasma
Grifols
Biotest
Kedrion
Kamada
Octapharma
China Biologic Products Holdings
Hualan Biological Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plasma Protein Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plasma Protein Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plasma Protein Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plasma Protein Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plasma Protein Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plasma Protein Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plasma Protein Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plasma Protein Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plasma Protein Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plasma Protein Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plasma Protein Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plasma Protein Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plasma Protein Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plasma Protein Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plasma Protein Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plasma Protein Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
