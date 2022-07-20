Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Halogen-Free Flame Retardant companies in 2020 (%)
The global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant market was valued at 4407.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5671.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Aluminum Hydroxide
Organo-Phosphorus
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Electronics
Construction
Transportation
Consumer Goods
Other
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Halogen-Free Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Halogen-Free Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Halogen-Free Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Halogen-Free Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant International
Lanxess AG
BASF
The Dow Chemical
Celanese
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)
Albemarle
Nabaltech
Lanxess
Akzo Nobel
Dow Corning
Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics
Huber Engineered Materials
Italmatch Chemicals
Polyplastics
Taixing Huagong
Qingdao Fundchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Companies
3.8.
