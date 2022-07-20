Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Abaxis, Inc, Alere, Inc, Bayer AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The report offers detailed coverage of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) market for 2016-2025.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) company.
Leading players of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) including:
Abbott Laboratories, Inc
Abaxis, Inc
Alere, Inc
Bayer AG
Danaher Corporation
Becton, Dickinson And Company
Johnson & Johnson
Nipro Corporation
Roche Diagnostics Limited
Siemens Healthcare
Samsung Medison Co. Ltd
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Glucose Monitoring
Cardiac Markers
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cholesterol Testing
Coagulation Monitoring
Others
Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Clinics
Home
Laboratories
Assisted living healthcare facilities
Hospitals
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Type in 2020
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Application in 2020
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020
Figure Asia Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table Abbott Laboratories, Inc Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Business Operation of Abbott Laboratories, Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Abaxis, Inc
2.3 Alere, Inc
2.4 Bayer AG
2.5 Danaher Corporation
2.6 Becton, Dickinson And Company
2.7 Johnson & Johnson
2.8 Nipro Corporation
2.9 Roche Diagnostics Limited
2.10 Siemens Healthcare
2.11 Samsung Medison Co. Ltd
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)
Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)
Continue…
