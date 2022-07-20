Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Abaxis, Inc, Alere, Inc, Bayer AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) company.

Leading players of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) including:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

Abaxis, Inc

Alere, Inc

Bayer AG

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Johnson & Johnson

Nipro Corporation

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Siemens Healthcare

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Glucose Monitoring

Cardiac Markers

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Coagulation Monitoring

Others

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Clinics

Home

Laboratories

Assisted living healthcare facilities

Hospitals

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Abbott Laboratories, Inc Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Business Operation of Abbott Laboratories, Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Abaxis, Inc

2.3 Alere, Inc

2.4 Bayer AG

2.5 Danaher Corporation

2.6 Becton, Dickinson And Company

2.7 Johnson & Johnson

2.8 Nipro Corporation

2.9 Roche Diagnostics Limited

2.10 Siemens Healthcare

2.11 Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing (POCT) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

