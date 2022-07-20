Linerless Labels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Linerless Labels in global, including the following market information:
Global Linerless Labels Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Linerless Labels Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Linerless Labels companies in 2020 (%)
The global Linerless Labels market was valued at 1755.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2032.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Linerless Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Linerless Labels Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Linerless Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Holt Melt-Based
UV Curable
Global Linerless Labels Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Linerless Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Food And Drink
Consumer Durables
Family & Personal Care Products
Pharmaceuticals
Retail Tag
Other
Global Linerless Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Linerless Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Linerless Labels revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Linerless Labels revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Linerless Labels sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Linerless Labels sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
CCL Industries
Constantia Flexibles Group
R.R. Donnelley & Sons
Coveris Holdings
Gipako
Hub Labels
Cenveo
Reflex Labels
Ravenwood Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linerless Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Linerless Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Linerless Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Linerless Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Linerless Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Linerless Labels Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Linerless Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Linerless Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Linerless Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Linerless Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Linerless Labels Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linerless Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Linerless Labels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linerless Labels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Linerless Labels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linerless Labels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Linerless Labels Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20
