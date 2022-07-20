Material Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Material Testing in global, including the following market information:

Global Material Testing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Material Testing Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Material Testing companies in 2020 (%)

The global Material Testing market was valued at 548.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 625.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Material Testing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Material Testing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Material Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Universal Testing Machines

Servohydraulic Testing Machines

Hardness Test

Global Material Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Material Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Construction

Education Authorities

Aerospace Defense

Medical Equipment

Electric Power

Other

Global Material Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Material Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Material Testing revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Material Testing revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Material Testing sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Material Testing sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Instron

Zwick Roell

Mts Systems

Shimadzu

Tinius Olsen

Ametek

Admet

Hegewald & Peschke

Applied Test Systems

Mitutoyo

Ta Instruments

Torontech

Qualitest International

Ets Intarlaken

Struers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Material Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Material Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Material Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Material Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Material Testing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Material Testing Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Material Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Material Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Material Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Material Testing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Material Testing Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Material Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Material Testing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Material Testing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Material Testing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Material Testing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Material Testing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20

