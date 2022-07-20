Mining Lubricants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mining Lubricants in global, including the following market information:

Global Mining Lubricants Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Mining Lubricants Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Mining Lubricants companies in 2020 (%)

The global Mining Lubricants market was valued at 1901.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2097.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Mining Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mining Lubricants Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mining Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Grease

Gear Oil

Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oil

Global Mining Lubricants Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mining Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Excavator Machinery

Coal Mining Machinery

Mining Dump Trucks

Tractor-Scrapers Machinery

Blasthole Drills Machinery

Centrifugal Separator

Wheel Loaders

Others

Global Mining Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mining Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mining Lubricants revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mining Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Mining Lubricants sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mining Lubricants sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevron Corporation

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Castrol (BP PLC)

Total S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Idemitsu Kosan

Sinopec

Exxonmobil

Petro-Canada

Pro Oil SA

Chematek

Bel-Ray

LSC

