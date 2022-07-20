Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermoset Composites
Thermoplastic Composites
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Marine
Others
By Company
SGL
TORAY
ZOLTEK
Solvay
Hyosung
Owens Corning
Hexcel Corporation
Hexion
E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
Jushi Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoset Composites
1.2.3 Thermoplastic Composites
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Wind Energy
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Marine
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Production
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Co
