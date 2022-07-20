Colombia Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Summary

Colombia Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026 report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6593764/colombia-defense-market-2026-365

Colombia's defense expenditure is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.83% to value US$12.7 billion in 2026. As a percentage of GDP, the country's defense expenditure is expected to average 2.6% over the forecast period, compared to the 2.4% recorded during the historic period. During the historic period, the Colombian government allocated an average of 4.2% of its defense budget to acquisition expenditure, which includes both the purchase of new equipment and upgrade programs for existing equipment. The rest of the budget was allocated to operating expenditure and other expenditures, which includes salaries, planning, administration, and training expenditure. On a cumulative basis, Colombia allocated US$1.9 billion to acquisition expenditure during the historic period, which is anticipated to value US$3.6 billion over the forecast period. Acquisition expenditure is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 12.45%, while Operation and Maintenance expenditure will increase at a CAGR of 5,.84% over the forecast period.

This report offers detailed analysis of Colombia defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Drivers of Defense expenditure include acquisition of advanced military equipment to strengthen the relatively small army of the country and continuous threats if radicalization. Major ongoing procurement programs include procurement of Plataforma Estrat?gica de Superficie (PES) frigate, Sistema RPAS T?ctico de Altas Prestaciones (SIRTAP)

Who Should Buy

– Defence Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Aerospace and Defence Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

– The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

– The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Colombia defense budget: detailed analysis of Colombia FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Colombia military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Colombia military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Colombia are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Colombia defense industry.

Reasons to Buy

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Colombia defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Colombia market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Colombia defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Colombia government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country.

– The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/colombia-defense-market-2026-365-6593764

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political And Strategic Alliances

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy And Process

Market Regulations

Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2021-2026

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Colombian Navy's?Plataforma Estrat?gica de Superficie (PES) frigate

Sistema RPAS T?ctico de Altas Prestaciones (SIRTAP)

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In South Korea

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

About Us

Contact Us

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/colombia-defense-market-2026-365-6593764

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Aerospace and Defense in Colombia – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

