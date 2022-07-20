Steel Bar Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Bar in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Bar Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Steel Bar Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Steel Bar companies in 2020 (%)
The global Steel Bar market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Steel Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Bar Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Deformed Steel Bar
Mild Steel Steel Bar
Global Steel Bar Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Infrastructure
Construction
Industrial
Global Steel Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Bar revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Bar revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Steel Bar sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Steel Bar sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcelormittal
Gerdau SA
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
Tata Steel
Essar Steel
Mechel OAO
Evraz PLC
Commercial Metals Company (CMC)
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Steel Dynamics
Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation
Outokumpu OYJ
Acerinox S.A.
Hyundai Steel
Daido Steel
Kobe Steel
Sohar Steel LLC
Celsa Steel UK
Jiangsu Shagang Group
NJR Steel
The Conco Companies
Posco Ss Vina
Barnes Reinforcing Industries
Byer Steel
HBIS Company
Ansteel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Bar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Bar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Bar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Steel Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Steel Bar Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Bar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Bar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Bar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Bar Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Bar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Bar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Bar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Bar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Bar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Deformed Steel Bar
4.1.3 Mild Steel Steel Bar
4.2 By Type – Global Steel Bar Revenue &
