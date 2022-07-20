Uncategorized

Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Sheet and Plate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Sheet and Plate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0.15-2.0 mm

2.0-6.0 mm

6.0-25.0 mm

25-200 mm

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical Device

Machinery

Construction

Others

By Company

Alcoa

Kaiser Aluminum

Rio Tinto Alcan

Sapa Group

Mandel Metals

Alaskan Copper

Liaoning Zhongwang Group

AAG(Asia Alum Group)

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

JMA Aluminum

Southern Aluminum Industry

Alnan

Xingfa Aluminum Holdings

Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company

Guangdong Weiye Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.15-2.0 mm
1.2.3 2.0-6.0 mm
1.2.4 6.0-25.0 mm
1.2.5 25-200 mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Medical Device
1.3.4 Machinery
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

Similar Reports: Aluminum Plate & Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Aluminum Plate & Sheet Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

