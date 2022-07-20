Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Molded Rubber
Metal Laminates
Foam Laminates
Film Laminates
Molded Foam
Engineering Resins
Others
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Creative Foam Corporation
BRC Rubber & Plastics Inc.
Wolverine Advanced Materials
ElringKlinger AG
Hoosier Gasket Corporation
Industry Products Co.
Interface Performance Materials
Hematite
Plastomer Corporation
Rogers Foam Corporation
Swift Components Corp
Unique Fabricating Inc.
Avery Dennison
KKT Holding GmbH
Nicholson Sealing Technologies Ltd.
W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG
Janesville Acoustics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
