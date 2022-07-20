Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Molded Rubber

Metal Laminates

Foam Laminates

Film Laminates

Molded Foam

Engineering Resins

Others

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Creative Foam Corporation

BRC Rubber & Plastics Inc.

Wolverine Advanced Materials

ElringKlinger AG

Hoosier Gasket Corporation

Industry Products Co.

Interface Performance Materials

Hematite

Plastomer Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Swift Components Corp

Unique Fabricating Inc.

Avery Dennison

KKT Holding GmbH

Nicholson Sealing Technologies Ltd.

W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG

Janesville Acoustics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

