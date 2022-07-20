Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorocarbon Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Fluorocarbon Refrigerant companies in 2020 (%)
The global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Fluorocarbon Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Hydrochlorofluoro Carbons (HCFCs)
Hydrofluoro Carbons (HFCs)
Hydrofluoro Olefins
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Refrigerators
Chillers
Air Conditioners
Heat Pumps
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fluorocarbon Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fluorocarbon Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Fluorocarbon Refrigerant sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fluorocarbon Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema SA
Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
The Chemours Company
Linde Group
Daikin Industries Limited
Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.
Sinochem Corporation
Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC)
SRF Limited
Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.)
Changsu 3f Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorocarbon Refrigerant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorocarbon Refrigerant
