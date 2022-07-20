Alginate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alginate in global, including the following market information:
Global Alginate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Alginate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Alginate companies in 2020 (%)
The global Alginate market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Alginate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alginate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Sodium Alginate
Potassium Alginate
Ammonium Alginate
Propylene Glycol Alginate
Others
Global Alginate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Textile
Paper and Pulp
Others
Global Alginate Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alginate revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alginate revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Alginate sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alginate sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Ashland
Cargill
Brenntag AG
Dohler Group
FMC Corporation
Kimica Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
Penford Corporation
Dastech International Inc
Allforlong Bio-Tech
Hairun
Hanfeng
Haoyang
Xiangyu Seaweed
