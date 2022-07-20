Alginate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alginate in global, including the following market information:

Global Alginate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Alginate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Alginate companies in 2020 (%)

The global Alginate market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Alginate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alginate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sodium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

Ammonium Alginate

Propylene Glycol Alginate

Others

Global Alginate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Paper and Pulp

Others

Global Alginate Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alginate revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alginate revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Alginate sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alginate sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Ashland

Cargill

Brenntag AG

Dohler Group

FMC Corporation

Kimica Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Penford Corporation

Dastech International Inc

Allforlong Bio-Tech

Hairun

Hanfeng

Haoyang

Xiangyu Seaweed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alginate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alginate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alginate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alginate Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Alginate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Alginate Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alginate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alginate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alginate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alginate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alginate Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alginate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alginate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alginate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alginate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alginate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alginate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Sodium Alginate

4.1.3 Potassium Alginate

4.1.4 Ammonium Alginate

4.1.5 Propylene Glycol Alg

