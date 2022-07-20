Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, BGI Genomics, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Pacific Biosciences Of California, Perkinelmer, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, LifeCodexx, Berry Genomics, LifeLabs Genetics, Quest Diagnostics, Safembryo, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Sequenom, Ariosa Diagnostics, CombiMatrix
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The report offers detailed coverage of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market for 2016-2025.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) company.
Leading players of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) including:
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips
BGI Genomics
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Pacific Biosciences Of California
Perkinelmer
Qiagen
Agilent Technologies
LifeCodexx
Berry Genomics
LifeLabs Genetics
Quest Diagnostics
Safembryo
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Natera
Sequenom
Ariosa Diagnostics
CombiMatrix
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Ultrasound Detection
Biochemical Screening Tests
Cell-Free Dna In Maternal Plasma Tests
Fetal Cells In Maternal Blood Tests
Others
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Laboratories
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
