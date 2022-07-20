Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) company.

Leading players of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) including:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

BGI Genomics

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Pacific Biosciences Of California

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

LifeCodexx

Berry Genomics

LifeLabs Genetics

Quest Diagnostics

Safembryo

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera

Sequenom

Ariosa Diagnostics

CombiMatrix

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-Free Dna In Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells In Maternal Blood Tests

Others

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 GE Healthcare

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table GE Healthcare Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Business Operation of GE Healthcare (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Koninklijke Philips

2.3 BGI Genomics

2.4 Illumina

2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

2.7 Pacific Biosciences Of California

2.8 Perkinelmer

2.9 Qiagen

2.10 Agilent Technologies

2.11 LifeCodexx

2.12 Berry Genomics

2.13 LifeLabs Genetics

2.14 Quest Diagnostics

2.15 Safembryo

2.16 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

2.17 Natera

2.18 Sequenom

2.19 Ariosa Diagnostics

2.20 CombiMatrix

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

