Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering companies in 2020 (%)
The global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Elastomeric
Bituminous
Tiles
Metals
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel N.V.
The Valspar Corporation
BASF SE
Dow Chemical Company
Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
Graco Inc.
Sherwin-Williams Company
RPM International Inc.
Hempel A/S
National Coatings Corp.
Henry
Gardner-Gibson
Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.
GAF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Pl
