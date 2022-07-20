Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering companies in 2020 (%)

The global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Elastomeric

Bituminous

Tiles

Metals

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel N.V.

The Valspar Corporation

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Graco Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International Inc.

Hempel A/S

National Coatings Corp.

Henry

Gardner-Gibson

Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.

GAF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Coating for Roof Covering Pl

