Laptop Cases and Bags Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Laptop Cases and Bags Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Laptop Cases and Bags Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Laptop Cases and Bags market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Laptop Cases and Bags market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laptop Cases and Bags market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Laptop Cases and Bags market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Laptop Cases and Bags Market Segment by Type

Sleeve

Briefcase and Case

Backpack

Laptop Cases and Bags Market Segment by Application

Below 13′

13-15′

15.1-17′

Above 17′

The report on the Laptop Cases and Bags market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ACCO Brand

Case Logic

Chrome Industries

Crumpler

DICOTA

OGIO

Samsonite

FILSON

Kensington

Herschel

Sumdex

Targus

United States Luggage

Timbuk

Wenger (Swissgear)

Briggs & Riley

Rimowa

Tommy Hilfiger

EMINENT

Eagle Creek

Xiangxing Group

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Laptop Cases and Bags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Laptop Cases and Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laptop Cases and Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laptop Cases and Bags with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Laptop Cases and Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Laptop Cases and Bags Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Laptop Cases and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laptop Cases and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Laptop Cases and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Laptop Cases and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Laptop Cases and Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Laptop Cases and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ACCO Brand

7.1.1 ACCO Brand Corporation Information

7.1.2 ACCO Brand Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ACCO Brand Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ACCO Brand Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.1.5 ACCO Brand Recent Development

7.2 Case Logic

7.2.1 Case Logic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Case Logic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Case Logic Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Case Logic Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.2.5 Case Logic Recent Development

7.3 Chrome Industries

7.3.1 Chrome Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chrome Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chrome Industries Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chrome Industries Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.3.5 Chrome Industries Recent Development

7.4 Crumpler

7.4.1 Crumpler Corporation Information

7.4.2 Crumpler Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Crumpler Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Crumpler Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.4.5 Crumpler Recent Development

7.5 DICOTA

7.5.1 DICOTA Corporation Information

7.5.2 DICOTA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DICOTA Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DICOTA Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.5.5 DICOTA Recent Development

7.6 OGIO

7.6.1 OGIO Corporation Information

7.6.2 OGIO Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 OGIO Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 OGIO Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.6.5 OGIO Recent Development

7.7 Samsonite

7.7.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

7.7.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Samsonite Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Samsonite Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.7.5 Samsonite Recent Development

7.8 FILSON

7.8.1 FILSON Corporation Information

7.8.2 FILSON Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 FILSON Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 FILSON Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.8.5 FILSON Recent Development

7.9 Kensington

7.9.1 Kensington Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kensington Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kensington Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kensington Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.9.5 Kensington Recent Development

7.10 Herschel

7.10.1 Herschel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Herschel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Herschel Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Herschel Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.10.5 Herschel Recent Development

7.11 Sumdex

7.11.1 Sumdex Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sumdex Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sumdex Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sumdex Laptop Cases and Bags Products Offered

7.11.5 Sumdex Recent Development

7.12 Targus

7.12.1 Targus Corporation Information

7.12.2 Targus Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Targus Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Targus Products Offered

7.12.5 Targus Recent Development

7.13 United States Luggage

7.13.1 United States Luggage Corporation Information

7.13.2 United States Luggage Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 United States Luggage Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 United States Luggage Products Offered

7.13.5 United States Luggage Recent Development

7.14 Timbuk

7.14.1 Timbuk Corporation Information

7.14.2 Timbuk Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Timbuk Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Timbuk Products Offered

7.14.5 Timbuk Recent Development

7.15 Wenger (Swissgear)

7.15.1 Wenger (Swissgear) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wenger (Swissgear) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Wenger (Swissgear) Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Wenger (Swissgear) Products Offered

7.15.5 Wenger (Swissgear) Recent Development

7.16 Briggs & Riley

7.16.1 Briggs & Riley Corporation Information

7.16.2 Briggs & Riley Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Briggs & Riley Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Briggs & Riley Products Offered

7.16.5 Briggs & Riley Recent Development

7.17 Rimowa

7.17.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

7.17.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Rimowa Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Rimowa Products Offered

7.17.5 Rimowa Recent Development

7.18 Tommy Hilfiger

7.18.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tommy Hilfiger Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Tommy Hilfiger Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Tommy Hilfiger Products Offered

7.18.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

7.19 EMINENT

7.19.1 EMINENT Corporation Information

7.19.2 EMINENT Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 EMINENT Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 EMINENT Products Offered

7.19.5 EMINENT Recent Development

7.20 Eagle Creek

7.20.1 Eagle Creek Corporation Information

7.20.2 Eagle Creek Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Eagle Creek Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Eagle Creek Products Offered

7.20.5 Eagle Creek Recent Development

7.21 Xiangxing Group

7.21.1 Xiangxing Group Corporation Information

7.21.2 Xiangxing Group Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Xiangxing Group Laptop Cases and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Xiangxing Group Products Offered

7.21.5 Xiangxing Group Recent Development

