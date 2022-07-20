Medium and High Power Electric Motors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Medium and High Power Electric Motors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medium and High Power Electric Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
High Power Electric Motors
Medium Power Electric Motors
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Mining
Construction
Food & Beverages
Pulp & Paper
Agriculture
Other
By Company
Siemens AG
GE
Ametek Incorporation
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Brook Crompton UK Limited
Baldor Electric Company Incorporation
Franklin Electric Company Incorporation
Regal Beloit Corporation
Rockwell Automation Incorporation
ARC Systems Incorporation
Danaher Motion LLC
Asmo Company Limited
Allied Motion Technologies Incorporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medium and High Power Electric Motors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Power Electric Motors
1.2.3 Medium Power Electric Motors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Mining
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Food & Beverages
1.3.6 Pulp & Paper
1.3.7 Agriculture
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Production
2.1 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Medium and High Power Electric Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Medium an
