Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Electric Vehicle Charging Pile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
16A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile
32A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile
Others
Segment by Application
Government
Public Parking
Shopping Malls Parking Lot
Private Areas
Other
By Company
Charge Point
AeroVironment
Blink
Ev Connect
Evgo
GE Wattstaion
OpConnect
SemaCharge
Tesla Supercharger
XJ Group
Hepu
Beijing Huashang
Aotexun
UTEK
BYD
Shanghai Xundao
Titans
Puruite
Zhejiang Wanma
Nanjing Lvzhan
Surpass Sun
Suzhou Industrial PARK Heshun
Shanghai Potevio
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 16A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile
1.2.3 32A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Public Parking
1.3.4 Shopping Malls Parking Lot
1.3.5 Private Areas
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Production
2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Glo
