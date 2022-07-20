O-Xylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of O-Xylene in global, including the following market information:
Global O-Xylene Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global O-Xylene Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five O-Xylene companies in 2020 (%)
The global O-Xylene market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the O-Xylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global O-Xylene Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global O-Xylene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)
Alkyd Resins
Polyvinyl Chloride Resins
Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Global O-Xylene Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global O-Xylene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Paints
Cosmetics
Glass-Reinforced Thermosets
Bactericides
Soya Bean Herbicides
Lube Oil Additives
Global O-Xylene Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global O-Xylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies O-Xylene revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies O-Xylene revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies O-Xylene sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies O-Xylene sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Creasyn Finechem (Tianjin) Co., ltd.
Reliance industries ltd.
Puritan Products, Inc.
Formosa chemicals & fibre corporation
DynaChem Inc.
Sinopec
Dow Chemical Company
Shell Chemicals
UOP
Sunoco Chemicals Inc.
ExxonMobil Chemicals
Doe & Ingalls Inc.
BASF SE
Minda Petrochemicals (P) Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 O-Xylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global O-Xylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global O-Xylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global O-Xylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global O-Xylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global O-Xylene Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top O-Xylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global O-Xylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global O-Xylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global O-Xylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global O-Xylene Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 O-Xylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers O-Xylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-Xylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 O-Xylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-Xylene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global O-Xylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)
4.1.3 Alkyd Resins
4.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins
4.1.5 Unsaturat
