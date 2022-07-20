Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Segment by Type

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Segment by Application

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Others

The report on the Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Swisslog (KUKA)

Omron Adept

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Cimcorp Automation

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Aviation Industry Corporation

Savioke

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Swisslog (KUKA)

7.1.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 Swisslog (KUKA) Recent Development

7.2 Omron Adept

7.2.1 Omron Adept Corporation Information

7.2.2 Omron Adept Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 Omron Adept Recent Development

7.3 Clearpath Robotics

7.3.1 Clearpath Robotics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Clearpath Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 Clearpath Robotics Recent Development

7.4 Vecna

7.4.1 Vecna Corporation Information

7.4.2 Vecna Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 Vecna Recent Development

7.5 Mobile Industrial Robots

7.5.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 Mobile Industrial Robots Recent Development

7.6 SMP Robotics

7.6.1 SMP Robotics Corporation Information

7.6.2 SMP Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 SMP Robotics Recent Development

7.7 Cimcorp Automation

7.7.1 Cimcorp Automation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cimcorp Automation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.7.5 Cimcorp Automation Recent Development

7.8 Aethon

7.8.1 Aethon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aethon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 Aethon Recent Development

7.9 Locus Robotics

7.9.1 Locus Robotics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Locus Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Locus Robotics Recent Development

7.10 Fetch Robotics

7.10.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fetch Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.10.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

7.11 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

7.11.1 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Products Offered

7.11.5 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Recent Development

7.12 Aviation Industry Corporation

7.12.1 Aviation Industry Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Aviation Industry Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Aviation Industry Corporation Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Aviation Industry Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Aviation Industry Corporation Recent Development

7.13 Savioke

7.13.1 Savioke Corporation Information

7.13.2 Savioke Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Savioke Autonomous Mobile Robotic Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Savioke Products Offered

7.13.5 Savioke Recent Development

