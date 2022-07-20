Uncategorized

Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Portable Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders

Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders

Segment by Application

Home Care

Hospital Care

Outdoor Care

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Inogen

NGK Spark Plug

Yuyue Medical

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Philips

Linde

DeVilbiss Healthcare

ResMed

O2 Concepts

Air Water Group

Omron

SysMed

Oxygen Plus

Boost Oxygen

Catalina Cylinders

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

VitalAire

CAIRE (AirSep)

Beijing Shenlu

Nidek Medical

Shenyang Canta

GF Health Products

Precision Medical

Daikin

Longfei Group

Table of content

1 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators
1.2 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders
1.2.3 Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders
1.3 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Home Care
1.3.3 Hospital Care
1.3.4 Outdoor Care
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

 

