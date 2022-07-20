Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Portable Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders
Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders
Segment by Application
Home Care
Hospital Care
Outdoor Care
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Inogen
NGK Spark Plug
Yuyue Medical
Invacare
Teijin Pharma
Philips
Linde
DeVilbiss Healthcare
ResMed
O2 Concepts
Air Water Group
Omron
SysMed
Oxygen Plus
Boost Oxygen
Catalina Cylinders
Luxfer Gas Cylinders
VitalAire
CAIRE (AirSep)
Beijing Shenlu
Nidek Medical
Shenyang Canta
GF Health Products
Precision Medical
Daikin
Longfei Group
Table of content
1 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators
1.2 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders
1.2.3 Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and Cylinders
1.3 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Home Care
1.3.3 Hospital Care
1.3.4 Outdoor Care
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
