Global Athletic Medical Tape Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Roll Tape

Pre-cut Bandage

Segment by Application

Pharmacy and Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Physiotherapy and Chiropractic Medical Center

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Rocktape (Implus)

Jaybird & Mais

Lohmann & Rauscher

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Nitto Denko Corporation

DL Medical&Health

Nichiban

Atex Medical

Zhende

Wenjian

SDMZS

GSP Medical

Table of content

1 Athletic Medical Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Athletic Medical Tape

1.2 Athletic Medical Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Athletic Medical Tape Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Roll Tape

1.2.3 Pre-cut Bandage

1.3 Athletic Medical Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Athletic Medical Tape Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Pharmacy and Drugstore

1.3.3 Online Shop

1.3.4 Sports Franchised Store

1.3.5 Physiotherapy and Chiropractic Medical Center

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Athletic Medical Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Athletic Medical Tape Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Athletic Medical Tape Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Athletic Medical Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Athletic Medical Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Athletic Medical Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Athletic Medical Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Athletic Medical Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Athletic Medical Tape Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Athletic Medical Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Athletic Medical Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Lar

