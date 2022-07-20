Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-Based Coatings

Solvent-Based Coatings

Segment by Application

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Energy

Automotive

Others

By Company

3M

AkzoNobel

BASF

Hempel

Kansai Paints

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Dow Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Ashland

Clariant International

Diamond Vogel Paints

Jotun

RPM International

Royal DSM

Solvay

Sono-Tek

Carpoly

DAW SE

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water-Based Coatings

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Energy

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production

2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings

