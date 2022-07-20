Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-Based Coatings
Solvent-Based Coatings
Segment by Application
Marine
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Construction
Energy
Automotive
Others
By Company
3M
AkzoNobel
BASF
Hempel
Kansai Paints
Nippon Paints
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams
The Dow Chemical
Wacker Chemie
Ashland
Clariant International
Diamond Vogel Paints
Jotun
RPM International
Royal DSM
Solvay
Sono-Tek
Carpoly
DAW SE
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Coatings
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Marine
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Energy
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production
2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings
