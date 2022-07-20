Maleic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Maleic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maleic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Maleic Anhydride

Fumaric Acid

Segment by Application

Beverage

Confectionery

Personal Care

By Company

DSM

Huntsman

Lanxess

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Lonza

Bartek Ingredients

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company

Fuso Chemical

Isegen South Africa

Miles Chemical

Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical

Anhui Sealong Biotechnology

Thirumalai Chemicals

Yongsan Chemicals

Polynt SpA

Prinova

Wego Chemical & Mineral

U.S. Chemicals

The Chemical Company(TCC)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Maleic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Maleic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Maleic Anhydride

1.2.3 Fumaric Acid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Maleic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Beverage

1.3.3 Confectionery

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Maleic Acid Production

2.1 Global Maleic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Maleic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Maleic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Maleic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Maleic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Maleic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Maleic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Maleic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Maleic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Maleic Acid Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Maleic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Maleic Acid by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Maleic Acid Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Maleic Acid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Maleic Acid Revenue b

