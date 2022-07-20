Maleic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Maleic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maleic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Maleic Anhydride
Fumaric Acid
Segment by Application
Beverage
Confectionery
Personal Care
By Company
DSM
Huntsman
Lanxess
Mitsubishi Chemical
Mitsui Chemicals
Lonza
Bartek Ingredients
Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company
Fuso Chemical
Isegen South Africa
Miles Chemical
Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical
Anhui Sealong Biotechnology
Thirumalai Chemicals
Yongsan Chemicals
Polynt SpA
Prinova
Wego Chemical & Mineral
U.S. Chemicals
The Chemical Company(TCC)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Maleic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Maleic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Maleic Anhydride
1.2.3 Fumaric Acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Maleic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Beverage
1.3.3 Confectionery
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Maleic Acid Production
2.1 Global Maleic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Maleic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Maleic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Maleic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Maleic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Maleic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Maleic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Maleic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Maleic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Maleic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Maleic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Maleic Acid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Maleic Acid Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Maleic Acid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Maleic Acid Revenue b
