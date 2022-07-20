Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Absorbable Surgical Suture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Absorbable Surgical Suture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Synthetic Sutures
Poliglecaprone Suture(Monocryl)
Vicryl
Polydioxanone Suture(PDS)
Natural Sutures
Collagen
Catgut Suture
Polyglycolic Acid Suture
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Others
By Company
Medtronic(US)
Johnson & Johnson(US)
Boston Scientific(US)
3M(US)
Smith & Nephew(UK)
Ethicon(US)
B. Braun Melsungen(Germany)
DemeTECH(US)
Internacional Farmaceutica(Mexico)
Sutures India(India)
W.L. Gore & Associates(US)
EndoEvolution(US)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Synthetic Sutures
1.2.3 Poliglecaprone Suture(Monocryl)
1.2.4 Vicryl
1.2.5 Polydioxanone Suture(PDS)
1.2.6 Natural Sutures
1.2.7 Collagen
1.2.8 Catgut Suture
1.2.9 Polyglycolic Acid Suture
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Absorbable Surgical Suture by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
