Global Wellness Supplements Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wellness Supplements market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wellness Supplements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dietary Supplements(Vitamin Supplements,Mineral Supplements,Protein Supplements,Herbal Supplements)
Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages(Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Foods,Probiotic Fortified Food,Branded Iodinated Salt,Branded Wheat Flour,Energy Drinks,Sports Drinks,Fortified Juices)
Food Intolerance(Gluten-Free Food,Lactose-Free Food,Diabetic Food)
Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials(Anti-Aging Supplements,Anti-Cellulite Supplements,Anti-Acne Supplements)
Segment by Application
Home Care
Hospital
Chemical
By Company
Abbott
Nestle
Archer Daniels Midland
Amway
Glanbia
Otsuka Holdings
Nbty
Herbalife
GNC Holdings
NU Skin Enterprises
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wellness Supplements Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wellness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dietary Supplements(Vitamin Supplements,Mineral Supplements,Protein Supplements,Herbal Supplements)
1.2.3 Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages(Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Foods,Probiotic Fortified Food,Branded Iodinated Salt,Branded Wheat Flour,Energy Drinks,Sports Drinks,Fortified Juices)
1.2.4 Food Intolerance(Gluten-Free Food,Lactose-Free Food,Diabetic Food)
1.2.5 Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials(Anti-Aging Supplements,Anti-Cellulite Supplements,Anti-Acne Supplements)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wellness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Care
1.3.3 Hospital
1.3.4 Chemical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wellness Supplements Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Wellness Supplements Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wellness Supplements Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Wellness Supplements Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Wellness Supplements Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Wellness Supplements by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Wellness Supplements Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Wellness
