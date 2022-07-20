Global 3D Imaging Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
3D Imaging Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Imaging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
3D X-ray Imaging Equipment
3D Ultrasound Imaging Equipment
3D MRI Equipment
3D CT Scan Imaging Equipment
3D Hybrid Imaging Equipment
Segment by Application
Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals
Research Centers
Others
By Company
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Medical
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
ContextVision
Shimadzu
Canon Medical Systems
Intelerad Medical
Samsung Medison
Viking Systems
Avonix Imaging
Kromek Group
EOS Imaging
CCE Medical Equipment
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Imaging Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 3D X-ray Imaging Equipment
1.2.3 3D Ultrasound Imaging Equipment
1.2.4 3D MRI Equipment
1.2.5 3D CT Scan Imaging Equipment
1.2.6 3D Hybrid Imaging Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Research Centers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales 3D Imaging Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
