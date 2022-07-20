Global 3D Imaging Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

3D Imaging Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Imaging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

3D X-ray Imaging Equipment

3D Ultrasound Imaging Equipment

3D MRI Equipment

3D CT Scan Imaging Equipment

3D Hybrid Imaging Equipment

Segment by Application

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Centers

Others

By Company

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

ContextVision

Shimadzu

Canon Medical Systems

Intelerad Medical

Samsung Medison

Viking Systems

Avonix Imaging

Kromek Group

EOS Imaging

CCE Medical Equipment

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Imaging Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 3D X-ray Imaging Equipment

1.2.3 3D Ultrasound Imaging Equipment

1.2.4 3D MRI Equipment

1.2.5 3D CT Scan Imaging Equipment

1.2.6 3D Hybrid Imaging Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Research Centers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales 3D Imaging Equipment by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 3D Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3

