Global NSAIDs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
NSAIDs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NSAIDs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aspirin
Ibuprofen
Naproxen
Nabumetone
Others
Segment by Application
Back Pain Treatment
Osteoarthritis Treatment
Other Disease Treatment
By Company
Bayer
Novacap
Abbott
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
Cigna
Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals
Perrigo Company
Kopran
Merck Sharp & Dohme
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
GlaxoSmithKline
Reddy Pharmaceuticals
Verywell
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 NSAIDs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NSAIDs Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aspirin
1.2.3 Ibuprofen
1.2.4 Naproxen
1.2.5 Nabumetone
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NSAIDs Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Back Pain Treatment
1.3.3 Osteoarthritis Treatment
1.3.4 Other Disease Treatment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global NSAIDs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global NSAIDs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global NSAIDs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global NSAIDs Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global NSAIDs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales NSAIDs by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global NSAIDs Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global NSAIDs Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global NSAIDs Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global NSAIDs Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top NSAIDs Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global NSAIDs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of NSAIDs
