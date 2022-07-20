Global Military Rotorcraft Market to 2031 – Market Size and Drivers, Major Programs, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

Summary

The global military rotorcraft market is valued at US$21.8 billion in 2021. The cumulative market for global military rotorcraft is estimated at US$253.1 billion over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to garner a share of 30.2% of the total global military aircraft market during 2021-2031. Countries such as India and China are contributing in significant terms to the growth of the military rotorcraft market in this region. The market is anticipated to be driven by the ongoing global turmoil, internal and external security threats, fleet replacement programs, modernization strategies, and territorial disputes around the world. Apart from emerging economies in the Middle East and South Asian regions which are witnessing increasing defense expenditure due to regional power struggles and territorial disputes, countries in North America and Western Europe are also expected to increase their defense outlays after years of budget cuts and sequestration measures, presenting global military aircraft manufacturers with greater opportunities in the coming decade.

The expenditure on military aircraft has been slightly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is witnessing a strong comeback on both the supply and demand sides. OEMs have started working on their normal schedules and are under pressure to deliver rotorcraft to their customers on the updated timelines. There has also been an increase in the defense budgets of countries such as China, Japan, India, and others, with few program cancellations across the globe.

In terms of segments, the attack helicopter segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally, followed by the utility helicopter segment. The maritime helicopter segment is expected to account for the third largest expenditure over the forecast period, followed by transport helicopter, multi-mission helicopter, and training helicopter segments respectively.

Key Highlights

– The global military rotorcraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.38% over the forecast period.

– The market consists of six categories: attack helicopter, utility helicopter, maritime helicopter, transport helicopter, multi-mission helicopter, and training helicopter.

– The global military rotorcraft market over the forecast period is expected to be led by Asia-Pacific with a share of 30%, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America together are anticipated to account for the remaining market share.

– Attack helicopter is expected to be the largest segment of the military rotorcraft market over the forecast period.

Scope

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2021-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

– Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing military rotorcraft projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2021-2031.

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global military rotorcraft market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

