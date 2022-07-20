Floorboard Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floorboard Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Floorboard Adhesive companies in 2020 (%)
The global Floorboard Adhesive market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Floorboard Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Epoxy
Urethane
Acrylic
Vinyl
Others
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Floorboard Adhesive revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Floorboard Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Floorboard Adhesive sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Floorboard Adhesive sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Company
Dow Chemical Company (US)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Henkel AG (Germany)
Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Bostik SA (France)
Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland)
H.B. Fuller (US)
Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
Franklin International (US)
Pidilite Industries Limited (India)
Laticrete International, Inc. (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Floorboard Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Floorboard Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Floorboard Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Floorboard Adhesive Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Floorboard Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Floorboard Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Floorboard Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Floorboard Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Floorboard Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floorboard Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Floorboard Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floorboard Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floorboard Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floorboard Adhesive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
