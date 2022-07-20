Morocco Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Summary

“Morocco Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026”, report provides an overview of the Morocco defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures. Over the historic period, defense expenditure has been driven by the ongoing rivalry with neighbouring Algeria, the conflict in Western Sahara, and security concerns related to both the drugs trade and terrorism. During 2017-2021, Morocco's defense expenditure grew at a CAGR of 8.67% to reach US$6.5 billion in 2021. Whilst persistent geopolitical drivers necessitate continued spending, the economic impacts of COVID-19 are expected to dampen the rate of defense expenditure growth over the forecast period. However, major procurement programs such as the F-16, AH-64, and Avante-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) will sustain expenditure growth in this period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/morocco-defense-market-2026-299

Drivers of Defense expenditure include: Modernization of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, conflict in Western Sahara and rivalry with Algeria Equipment modernization: Morocco needs a collection of advanced and high-tech weaponry in order to combat the threat from extremists and ensure adequate security along the Moroccan borders. Given the need to enhance effectiveness and ensure that the country's arsenal is technologically advanced, Morocco has opted for equipment modernization, under which the country will procure better designed, cutting-edge technology arms and ammunitions.

Who Should Buy

– Defence Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Aerospace and Defence Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

– The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

– The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Scope

This report offers detailed analysis of Morocco's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Morocco's defense budget: detailed analysis of Morocco's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Morocco's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Norwegian military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Morocco are examined; which will help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Moroccan defense industry.

Reasons to Buy

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Moroccan defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Moroccan market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Moroccan defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Moroccan government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/aerospace-and-defense/morocco-defense-market-2026-299

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political And Strategic Alliances

Geopolitical Social And Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy and Process

Market Regulations

Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2020 2025

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

AH 64E Apache Attack Helicopter

F 16C/D Block 72

MIM 104 Patriot

Offshore Patrol Vessel

CAESAR

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Morocco

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

About Us

Contact Us

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/aerospace-and-defense/morocco-defense-market-2026-299

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/