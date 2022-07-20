Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biopsy Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biopsy Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Stereotactic X-Ray Guided Biopsy
Ultrasound Guided Biopsy
MRI Guided Biopsy
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centres
Research Institutes
Other
By Company
BD Medical
Argon Medical
B. Braun Melsungen
Boston Scientific
C. R. Bard
Hologic
Cook Medical
INRAD
Devicor Medical Products
Planmed Oy
Stryker
Galini SRL
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biopsy Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biopsy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stereotactic X-Ray Guided Biopsy
1.2.3 Ultrasound Guided Biopsy
1.2.4 MRI Guided Biopsy
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biopsy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Diagnostic Centres
1.3.4 Research Institutes
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biopsy Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Biopsy Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biopsy Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Biopsy Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Biopsy Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Biopsy Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Biopsy Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Biopsy Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Biopsy Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Biopsy Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Biopsy Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Biopsy Devi
