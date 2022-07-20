Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An inhalational anaesthetic is a chemical compound possessing general anaesthetic properties that can be delivered via inhalation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs market was valued at 1280.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1549.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sevoflurane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs include Baxter, AbbVie, Piramal Enterprises, Halocarbon Products, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine and Fresenius Kabi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sevoflurane
Desflurane
Isoflurane
Enflurane
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baxter
AbbVie
Piramal Enterprises
Halocarbon Products
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
Fresenius Kabi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inhalational Anesthesia Drugs Companies
