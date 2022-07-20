Intravenous Anesthetics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intravenous anesthetics are used to induce a state of impaired awareness or for complete sedation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intravenous Anesthetics in global, including the following market information:
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Intravenous Anesthetics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intravenous Anesthetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Propofol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intravenous Anesthetics include AstraZeneca, Fresenius-Kabi, AbbVie, Baxter Healthcare and B. Braun Melsungen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intravenous Anesthetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Propofol
Etomidate
Ketamine
Barbiturates
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intravenous Anesthetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intravenous Anesthetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Intravenous Anesthetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Intravenous Anesthetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AstraZeneca
Fresenius-Kabi
AbbVie
Baxter Healthcare
B. Braun Melsungen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intravenous Anesthetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intravenous Anesthetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intravenous Anesthetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intravenous Anesthetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intravenous Anesthetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intravenous Anesthetics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intravenous Anesthetics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intravenous Anesthetics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intravenous Anesthetics Companies
4 Sights by Product
