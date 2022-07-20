Global First Aid Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
First Aid Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global First Aid Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape
Medical Breathable PE Tape
Medical Rayon Tape
Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape
Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
Other
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Home Care
ASCs
Other
By Company
3M
Band-Aid
Johnson & Johnson
RockTape
Smith & Nephew
Medtronic
Nitto Medical
Cardinal Health
Henkel
Beiersdorf
Udaipur Surgicals
Medline Medical
McKesson
Dukal Corporation
Curad
Winner Medical
Shandong Qiaopai Group
Shandong Cheerain Medical
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 First Aid Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape
1.2.3 Medical Breathable PE Tape
1.2.4 Medical Rayon Tape
1.2.5 Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape
1.2.6 Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global First Aid Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Home Care
1.3.4 ASCs
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global First Aid Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global First Aid Tapes Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global First Aid Tapes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales First Aid Tapes by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global First Aid Tapes Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global First Aid Tapes Sales by Manufacturers
