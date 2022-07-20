PVC Roofing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Roofing in global, including the following market information:
Global PVC Roofing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global PVC Roofing Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Sqm)
Global top five PVC Roofing companies in 2020 (%)
The global PVC Roofing market was valued at 1405.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1669.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the PVC Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Roofing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global PVC Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
1.2 mm
1.5 mm
2.0 mm and Others
Global PVC Roofing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global PVC Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Non-Residential
Residential
Global PVC Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global PVC Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVC Roofing revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVC Roofing revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies PVC Roofing sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
Key companies PVC Roofing sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Soprema Group
GAF
Sika
Duro-Last
Johns Manville
TECHNONICOL
Firestone
Carlisle
CKS
Versico?
Jianguo Weiye Waterproof
Hongyuan Waterproof
FiberTite
Fosroc
Bauder
IB Roof Systems
Custom Seal Roofing
Joaboa Technology
Polyglass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Roofing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Roofing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Roofing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global PVC Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global PVC Roofing Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Roofing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Roofing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Roofing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Roofing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Roofing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Roofing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Roofing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Roofing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 1.2 mm
4.1.3 1.5 mm
4.1.4 2.0 mm and Others
