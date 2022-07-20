PVC Roofing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Roofing in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Roofing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global PVC Roofing Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Sqm)

Global top five PVC Roofing companies in 2020 (%)

The global PVC Roofing market was valued at 1405.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1669.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the PVC Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Roofing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global PVC Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

1.2 mm

1.5 mm

2.0 mm and Others

Global PVC Roofing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global PVC Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Non-Residential

Residential

Global PVC Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global PVC Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Roofing revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Roofing revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies PVC Roofing sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies PVC Roofing sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Soprema Group

GAF

Sika

Duro-Last

Johns Manville

TECHNONICOL

Firestone

Carlisle

CKS

Versico?

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hongyuan Waterproof

FiberTite

Fosroc

Bauder

IB Roof Systems

Custom Seal Roofing

Joaboa Technology

Polyglass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Roofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Roofing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Roofing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global PVC Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global PVC Roofing Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Roofing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Roofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Roofing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Roofing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Roofing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Roofing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Roofing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Roofing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 1.2 mm

4.1.3 1.5 mm

4.1.4 2.0 mm and Others



