Global and China Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Bags Packaging
Blister Packaging
Laminate
Segment by Application
Food
Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Electronic Devices
Medical Devices
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Cosmo Films
Jindal Poly Films
Toray Plastics
Klockner Pentaplast Europe
ProAmpac
Treofan
Amcor
Celplast Metallized Products
Sealed Air Corporation
Mondi Group
Winpak
Coveris Holdings
Taghleef Industries
Ester Industrie
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Bags Packaging
1.2.3 Blister Packaging
1.2.4 Laminate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Beverages
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Electronic Devices
1.3.6 Medical Devices
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Barrier Film Market Estimates and Projections
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/