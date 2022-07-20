Travel Metasearch Engine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Travel Metasearch Engine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Travel Metasearch Engine Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Travel Metasearch Engine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Travel Metasearch Engine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Travel Metasearch Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Travel Metasearch Engine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366489/travel-metasearch-engine

Segments Covered in the Report

Travel Metasearch Engine Market Segment by Type

Direct Booking

In-direct Booking

Travel Metasearch Engine Market Segment by Application

Trasportation Booking or Rental

Hotel Booking

Local Food

Local Events

Others

The report on the Travel Metasearch Engine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Google Hotels

Trivago

Kayak

Skyscanner

Tripadvisor

IXIGO(Le Travenues Technology)

Checkfelix

Easyvoyage

Jetcost

Swoodoo

Liligo

Momondo

Trawex

Qunar

Mafengwo

Lvmama

Ctrip

Filggy

Tuniu

Wego

Hipmunk

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Travel Metasearch Engine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Travel Metasearch Engine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Travel Metasearch Engine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel Metasearch Engine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Travel Metasearch Engine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Travel Metasearch Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Travel Metasearch Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Travel Metasearch Engine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Travel Metasearch Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Travel Metasearch Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Metasearch Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Metasearch Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Google Hotels

7.1.1 Google Hotels Company Details

7.1.2 Google Hotels Business Overview

7.1.3 Google Hotels Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.1.4 Google Hotels Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Google Hotels Recent Development

7.2 Trivago

7.2.1 Trivago Company Details

7.2.2 Trivago Business Overview

7.2.3 Trivago Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.2.4 Trivago Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Trivago Recent Development

7.3 Kayak

7.3.1 Kayak Company Details

7.3.2 Kayak Business Overview

7.3.3 Kayak Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.3.4 Kayak Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Kayak Recent Development

7.4 Skyscanner

7.4.1 Skyscanner Company Details

7.4.2 Skyscanner Business Overview

7.4.3 Skyscanner Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.4.4 Skyscanner Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Skyscanner Recent Development

7.5 Tripadvisor

7.5.1 Tripadvisor Company Details

7.5.2 Tripadvisor Business Overview

7.5.3 Tripadvisor Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.5.4 Tripadvisor Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Tripadvisor Recent Development

7.6 IXIGO(Le Travenues Technology)

7.6.1 IXIGO(Le Travenues Technology) Company Details

7.6.2 IXIGO(Le Travenues Technology) Business Overview

7.6.3 IXIGO(Le Travenues Technology) Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.6.4 IXIGO(Le Travenues Technology) Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 IXIGO(Le Travenues Technology) Recent Development

7.7 Checkfelix

7.7.1 Checkfelix Company Details

7.7.2 Checkfelix Business Overview

7.7.3 Checkfelix Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.7.4 Checkfelix Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Checkfelix Recent Development

7.8 Easyvoyage

7.8.1 Easyvoyage Company Details

7.8.2 Easyvoyage Business Overview

7.8.3 Easyvoyage Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.8.4 Easyvoyage Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Easyvoyage Recent Development

7.9 Jetcost

7.9.1 Jetcost Company Details

7.9.2 Jetcost Business Overview

7.9.3 Jetcost Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.9.4 Jetcost Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Jetcost Recent Development

7.10 Swoodoo

7.10.1 Swoodoo Company Details

7.10.2 Swoodoo Business Overview

7.10.3 Swoodoo Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.10.4 Swoodoo Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Swoodoo Recent Development

7.11 Liligo

7.11.1 Liligo Company Details

7.11.2 Liligo Business Overview

7.11.3 Liligo Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.11.4 Liligo Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Liligo Recent Development

7.12 Momondo

7.12.1 Momondo Company Details

7.12.2 Momondo Business Overview

7.12.3 Momondo Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.12.4 Momondo Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Momondo Recent Development

7.13 Trawex

7.13.1 Trawex Company Details

7.13.2 Trawex Business Overview

7.13.3 Trawex Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.13.4 Trawex Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Trawex Recent Development

7.14 Qunar

7.14.1 Qunar Company Details

7.14.2 Qunar Business Overview

7.14.3 Qunar Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.14.4 Qunar Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Qunar Recent Development

7.15 Mafengwo

7.15.1 Mafengwo Company Details

7.15.2 Mafengwo Business Overview

7.15.3 Mafengwo Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.15.4 Mafengwo Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Mafengwo Recent Development

7.16 Lvmama

7.16.1 Lvmama Company Details

7.16.2 Lvmama Business Overview

7.16.3 Lvmama Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.16.4 Lvmama Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Lvmama Recent Development

7.17 Ctrip

7.17.1 Ctrip Company Details

7.17.2 Ctrip Business Overview

7.17.3 Ctrip Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.17.4 Ctrip Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Ctrip Recent Development

7.18 Filggy

7.18.1 Filggy Company Details

7.18.2 Filggy Business Overview

7.18.3 Filggy Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.18.4 Filggy Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Filggy Recent Development

7.19 Tuniu

7.19.1 Tuniu Company Details

7.19.2 Tuniu Business Overview

7.19.3 Tuniu Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.19.4 Tuniu Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Tuniu Recent Development

7.20 Wego

7.20.1 Wego Company Details

7.20.2 Wego Business Overview

7.20.3 Wego Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.20.4 Wego Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Wego Recent Development

7.21 Hipmunk

7.21.1 Hipmunk Company Details

7.21.2 Hipmunk Business Overview

7.21.3 Hipmunk Travel Metasearch Engine Introduction

7.21.4 Hipmunk Revenue in Travel Metasearch Engine Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Hipmunk Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366489/travel-metasearch-engine

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States