Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Image-guided surgery is any surgical procedure where the surgeon uses tracked surgical instruments in conjunction with preoperative or intraoperative images in order to directly or indirectly guide the procedure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided Surgery Instruments in Global, including the following market information:
Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Image Guided Surgery Instruments market was valued at 3773.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4833.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Computed Tomography (CT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Image Guided Surgery Instruments include Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet, Analogic and Integra LifeSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Image Guided Surgery Instruments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Computed Tomography (CT)
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
X-Ray Fluoroscopy
Endoscopes
Position Emission Tomography (PET)
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Others
Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Image Guided Surgery Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Image Guided Surgery Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Siemens Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Zimmer Biomet
Analogic
Integra LifeSciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Image Guided Surgery Instruments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Image Guided Surgery Instruments Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Companies
