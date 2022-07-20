Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a recurrent major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern usually beginning in fall and continuing into winter months.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SSRIs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Mylan and Merck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SSRIs
SNRIs
NDRIs
TCAs
MOAIs
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Mylan
Merck
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seasonal Affective Disorder Drugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
