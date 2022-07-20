Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Light therapy is a way to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and certain other conditions by exposure to artificial light.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Therapy Lamps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy include Philips, Beurer, Northern Light Technologies, Verilux, Lumie, LloydsPharmacy and Compass Health Brands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light Therapy Lamps
Light Therapy Alarm Clocks
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Medical Research Centers
Others
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips
Beurer
Northern Light Technologies
Verilux
Lumie
LloydsPharmacy
Compass Health Brands
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Players in Global
