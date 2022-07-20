Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Over-the-counter pain relivers are a wide range of drugs which can be purchased without physician prescriptions and are used for acute pain-related conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers in global, including the following market information:
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers include Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck, Cardinal Health and Sanofi and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
Local Anaesthetics
Acetaminophen
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
Johnson and Johnson
Bayer
GlaxoSmithKline
Taisho Pharmaceutical
Teva Pharmaceutical
Merck
Cardinal Health
Sanofi
Sun Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Pl
