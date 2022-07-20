Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of the elements gallium and arsenic. It is a III-V direct bandgap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure.

Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows.

Report is targeting GaAs wafer market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Square Inches)

Global top five Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) market was valued at 298.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 555.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LEC Grown GaAs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) include Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, Vital Advanced Material, China Crystal Technologies, Jiachang Technology, Yunnan Germanium and DOWA Electronics Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Inches)

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Others

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Inches)

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

RF

LED

Photonics

Photovoltaic

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Inches)

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Square Inches)

Key companies Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

Vital Advanced Material

China Crystal Technologies

Jiachang Technology

Yunnan Germanium

DOWA Electronics Materials

