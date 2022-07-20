Butyl Glycol Ethers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Butyl glycol ether (BGE) also called ethylene glycol butyl ether (EGBE), ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, 2-Butoxyethanol, and CAS No. 111-76-2.

Butyl glycol ether (BGE) is used widely in the surface coating industry as a solvent. BGE reduces the viscosity in alkyd resin varnishes and acts as a property regulator, coalescer and flow improver in water based paints. Other applications include printing inks, cleaners and mineral oil emulsions, where BGE is used as a solubiliser. BGE has outstanding solvent power for many natural and synthetic resins along with cellulose derivatives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Glycol Ethers in global, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Butyl Glycol Ethers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butyl Glycol Ethers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Glycol Ethers include Dow, BASF, Eastman, Sasol, KH Neochem, LOTTE Chemical, LyondellBasell, Recochem Inc. and Jiangsu Ruijia Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Glycol Ethers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Commercial Grade

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings & Paints

Cleaners & Detergents

Inks & Dyes

Others

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butyl Glycol Ethers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butyl Glycol Ethers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butyl Glycol Ethers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Butyl Glycol Ethers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

BASF

Eastman

Sasol

KH Neochem

LOTTE Chemical

LyondellBasell

Recochem Inc.

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemical

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Butyl Glycol Ethers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Butyl Glycol Ethers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butyl Glycol Ethers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Butyl Glycol Ethers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Glycol Ethers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butyl Glycol Ethers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Glycol Ethers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Butyl Glycol

