2-Butoxyethanol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Butyl glycol (also known as BG, 2-butoxyethanol, glycol monobutyl ether and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, butyl cellosolve, butoxyethanol) is a clear, colourless, oily liquid with a unique sweet yet mild odour and has the formula C6H14O2. It is a butyl ether of ethylene glycol and is miscible with water and common organic solvents. It has been produced industrially for over half a century and is used primarily as a solvent in paints and surface coatings but also in inks and cleaning products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Butoxyethanol in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 2-Butoxyethanol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Butoxyethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Butoxyethanol include Dow, BASF, Eastman, Sasol, Lotte Chemical, KH Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Asia Pacific Petrochemicals and Sadara Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Butoxyethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Commercial Grade
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coatings & Paints
Cleaners & Detergents
Inks & Dyes
Others
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-Butoxyethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-Butoxyethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-Butoxyethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 2-Butoxyethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
BASF
Eastman
Sasol
Lotte Chemical
KH Chemicals
LyondellBasell
Asia Pacific Petrochemicals
Sadara Chemical Company
Recochem Inc.
Jiangsu Ruijia Chemical
Yidachem
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Butoxyethanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Butoxyethanol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Butoxyethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Butoxyethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Butoxyethanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butoxyethanol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Butoxyethanol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butoxyethanol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Gr
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/