Rubber Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rubber magnets are generally ferrite powder bonded with a synthetic rubber compound and are made of a resilient, flexible, and adjustable rubber material. Rubber magnets are generally processed into roll, strips, block, sheet, ring, and all other types of complex shapes. They have excellent flexural resistance and flexibility as they are processed through extrusion molding, injection molding, or calendaring. Rubber magnets are also coated with paper, PVC film, UV oil coating, double-sided adhesive, or color die, which is then cut into different shapes depending upon the requirements. As the rubber magnets are flexible, the semi-finished or finished product can be punched, slit, cut, or laminated according to the specific requirements. There are two major types of rubber magnets, namely, isotropic and anisotropic rubber magnets. Rubber magnets are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electrical, and transportation industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Magnets in global, including the following market information:

The global Rubber Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Isotropic Rubber Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Magnets include TA TONG MAGNET, Adams Magnetic Products, Jasdi Magnet, Tokyo Ferrite, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Jyun Magnetism Group, Magtech Industrial, Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson) and MAGMATE TAIWAN LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Global Rubber Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Rubber Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Rubber Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

